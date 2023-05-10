Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $160,270.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $160,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,505,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00.
- On Thursday, April 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total value of $144,590.00.
- On Monday, April 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00.
- On Monday, March 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00.
- On Friday, March 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94.
Snowflake stock traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,786,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,681. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.80. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 43.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Snowflake by 11,112.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,376,000 after purchasing an additional 755,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.17.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
