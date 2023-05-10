Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Up 33.3%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 288,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 108,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

