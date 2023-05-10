SomaLogic (SLGC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect SomaLogic to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 111.77%. The business had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. On average, analysts expect SomaLogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SomaLogic Stock Performance
SLGC opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. SomaLogic has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $552.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
About SomaLogic
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SomaLogic (SLGC)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.