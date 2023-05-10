SomaLogic (SLGC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect SomaLogic to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 111.77%. The business had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. On average, analysts expect SomaLogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

SLGC opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. SomaLogic has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $552.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SomaLogic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,531,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after purchasing an additional 179,274 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,594,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 521,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,418,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 836,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 169,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,768,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 258,449 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

