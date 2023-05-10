SomaLogic (SLGC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGCGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect SomaLogic to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 111.77%. The business had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. On average, analysts expect SomaLogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLGC opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. SomaLogic has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $552.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SomaLogic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,531,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after purchasing an additional 179,274 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,594,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 521,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,418,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 836,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 169,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,768,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 258,449 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

