Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Chardan Capital

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.70 target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SONN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $4.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,609.07% and a negative net margin of 11,316.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

