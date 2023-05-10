Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,992 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.3 %

KHC stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

