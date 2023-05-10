Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

