Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 343 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.47 and its 200 day moving average is $160.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

