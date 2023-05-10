Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 10 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,664.53.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,726.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,737.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,534.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,487.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.