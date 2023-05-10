Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Down 6.2%

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.97 and last traded at $74.15. Approximately 807,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,304,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $68.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at $514,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,900. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

