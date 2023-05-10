Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 52500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Southern Energy from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$39.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

