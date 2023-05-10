SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Boosted by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 2.3% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,331,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,745,000 after acquiring an additional 286,345 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,300,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after buying an additional 182,486 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.34. 2,984,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,995,124. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.