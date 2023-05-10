SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 160,091 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 673% from the previous session’s volume of 20,722 shares.The stock last traded at $138.44 and had previously closed at $138.52.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $676.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.87 and its 200-day moving average is $136.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

