Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.25.

TOY stock opened at C$37.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$30.63 and a 12-month high of C$50.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total value of C$1,325,304.97. Insiders sold a total of 36,661 shares of company stock worth $1,326,043 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

