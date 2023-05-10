Sprott Inc. (SII) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at C$48.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.11. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$41.60 and a 52-week high of C$56.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sprott will post 2.3336566 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sprott from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

