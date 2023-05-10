Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stake Increased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 731,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 4.1% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 197,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 101,310 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 532,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 397,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,982. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.