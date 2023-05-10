Stifel Nicolaus Trims Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Target Price to $2.50

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Yellow in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of YELL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. 954,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. Yellow has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.80.

Yellow ( NASDAQ:YELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.54). Yellow had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yellow will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Yellow by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yellow by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 221,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yellow by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 483,953 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yellow by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

