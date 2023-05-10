StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.24.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.58% and a negative net margin of 56.46%.
Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.
