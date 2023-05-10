StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.24.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.58% and a negative net margin of 56.46%.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

