StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,678,090 shares in the company, valued at $536,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 204,000 shares of company stock worth $65,860 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

(Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.