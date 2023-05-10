StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

