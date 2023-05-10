StockNews.com Lowers Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Intrepid Potash Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.02.
Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 5.9% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 166,943 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.
About Intrepid Potash
Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.
