StockNews.com Lowers JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JAKK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered JAKKS Pacific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $236.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 4,676.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the Toys and Consumer Products and Costumes segments. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.