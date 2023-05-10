StockNews.com Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

TAL opened at $5.54 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of -0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

About TAL Education Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

