StockNews.com Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
TAL Education Group Stock Performance
TAL opened at $5.54 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of -0.08.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
