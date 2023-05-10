Stratec (ETR:SBS) Trading Down 3%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) shares fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €60.20 ($66.15) and last traded at €61.40 ($67.47). 11,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.30 ($69.56).

SBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on Stratec in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Stratec in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on Stratec in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on Stratec in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $746.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €65.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €77.53.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

