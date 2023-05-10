Stratex International (LON:STI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Stratex International Plc (LON:STI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares.
Stratex International Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.50.
Stratex International Company Profile
Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Stratex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.