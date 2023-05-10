Stratis Market Cap Reaches $72.79 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Stratis has a market cap of $72.79 million and $3.81 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001779 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.30 or 0.06658623 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00055907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039409 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018744 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,977,621 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

