Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.65. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 84.18%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. On average, analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.45. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,986,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,507. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 47,179 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the third quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 182.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 112,999 shares during the period. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SDIG shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.