Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Shares Up 1.5%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33. 19,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 29,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Trading Down 9.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

