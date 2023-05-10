Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on June 26th

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
Shares of SU traded down C$0.29 on Wednesday, hitting C$39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,866,234. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.87.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of C$13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.92 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.0843558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Read More
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.