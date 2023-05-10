Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on June 26th

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU traded down C$0.29 on Wednesday, hitting C$39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,866,234. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.87.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of C$13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.92 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.0843558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Suncor Energy

A number of research firms recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.86.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

