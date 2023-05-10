Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,045. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $129.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $148.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

