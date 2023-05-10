Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.67. 679,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,528. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUPN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 62,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

