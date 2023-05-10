S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.14.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. The company had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
