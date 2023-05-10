Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Sylogist Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SYZLF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Get Sylogist alerts:

About Sylogist

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sylogist Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the provision of enterprise resource planning solutions, including fund accounting, grant management, and payroll to public service organizations. The firm’s solutions include K-12 school districts and boards, government and public sector, nonprofit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, justice and public safety, and manufacturing and distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.