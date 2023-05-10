T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Boosted by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after buying an additional 791,316 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,332,000 after buying an additional 618,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 605,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,989,000 after buying an additional 460,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $105.22. 596,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,443. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

