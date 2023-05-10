Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) Short Interest Update

Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 6,100.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tamino Minerals Trading Down 15.0 %

OTCMKTS:TINO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,246. Tamino Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Tamino Minerals Company Profile

Tamino Minerals, Inc is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

