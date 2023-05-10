TechnipFMC plc Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -141.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,906 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.