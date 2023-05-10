Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Update

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, an increase of 154.2% from the April 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Técnicas Reunidas Stock Performance

Shares of TNISF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Técnicas Reunidas has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

About Técnicas Reunidas

Técnicas Reunidas SA provides engineering and construction services for industrial plants. It operates through the following segments: It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries. The oil and Gas segment provides engineering, procurement and construction services relating to oil and chemicals processing and production operations, and activities relating to the entire natural gas production and extraction value chain.

