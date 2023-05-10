Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Update

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, an increase of 154.2% from the April 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Técnicas Reunidas Stock Performance
Shares of TNISF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Técnicas Reunidas has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.
