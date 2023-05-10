TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $21.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TIXT. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 2.6 %

TIXT opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.26 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,191,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,383,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,469 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,925,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,028,000 after acquiring an additional 931,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,810,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 112,885 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

