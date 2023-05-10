Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Down 79.2% in April

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the April 15th total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tenet Fintech Group Stock Performance

PKKFF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 111,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,068. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. Tenet Fintech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

