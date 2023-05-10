Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $736.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -0.95. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,075,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 135,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4,921.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 659,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 645,973 shares during the last quarter.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

