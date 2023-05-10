Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $736.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -0.95. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,075,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 135,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4,921.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 659,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 645,973 shares during the last quarter.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

