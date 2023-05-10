Terra (LUNA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $268.57 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Terra has a market capitalization of $268.57 million and approximately $73.05 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003597 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003486 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001485 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 269,418,815 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.

