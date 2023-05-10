Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the April 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSCDY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 41,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,445. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tesco has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCDY. Morgan Stanley raised Tesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 270 ($3.41) to GBX 290 ($3.66) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($3.91) to GBX 320 ($4.04) in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

