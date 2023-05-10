Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lifted by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after buying an additional 1,723,725 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,120,000 after buying an additional 1,051,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.80 and its 200-day moving average is $173.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.