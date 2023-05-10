Tezos Market Capitalization Tops $850.03 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Tezos has a total market cap of $850.03 million and $18.69 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003509 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003512 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001498 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 958,608,235 coins and its circulating supply is 937,405,787 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

