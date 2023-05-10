The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AZEK in a research note issued on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AZEK Price Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NYSE AZEK opened at $25.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.91. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.89, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $295,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,896.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,850,000 shares of company stock worth $126,245,410. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 848.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,284 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after buying an additional 1,111,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AZEK by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,126,000 after buying an additional 917,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.