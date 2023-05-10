The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.55

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 16454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BKGFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($48.04) to GBX 3,992 ($50.37) in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.78) to GBX 4,800 ($60.57) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,169.00.
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.
The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend
About The Berkeley Group
Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.
