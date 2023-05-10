The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lifted by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5,772.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,098 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 2.0% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $68,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BA traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.44. 2,541,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.32. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

