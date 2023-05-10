The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 2.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $7,701,231.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,609,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 154,808 shares worth $12,371,232. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,444,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,179,033. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

