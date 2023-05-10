The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Charles Schwab has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,109,482. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 154,808 shares worth $12,371,232. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

