The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Trading Up 3.3%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.18). Approximately 59,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 100,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.14).

The City Pub Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £97.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,350.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About The City Pub Group

(Get Rating)

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.