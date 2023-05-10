The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $200.73. 982,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.52. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

